Chiefs are closing in on four seasons without a trophy‚ as they embark on a Nedbank Cup campaign with having been drawn to meet third-tier Tornado FC in the last-32.

Such a dry run is unprecedented in their illustrious history‚ and following a stuttering league campaign to date‚ the Nedbank Cup could provide them with a final opportunity.

The last-32 fixtures will be played from January 23 to 29‚ with the PSL to announce dates and venues.

“Big clubs are demanding‚ we all want to win every game. We are not here to sit and drink coffee‚ we are here to win‚” Billiat said.

“The minute I signed for Chiefs I felt the pressure; there is so much expected of the club. But it’s sometimes nice to play with the pressure because it means you don’t relax and it can make you a better player.

“You see football differently when you are always working for something and always have to do something extra.

“I don’t remember the last time we played without pressure. Even if we play a friendly game‚ players want to win‚ coaches want to win.”

The Zimbabwe international says the players are adjusting to life under new coach Ernst Middendorp‚ who has brought some fresh ideas to training.

“When there is a new coach there is always a new energy. Different training sessions‚ it’s always like that‚” he said.

“We are still working out a lot of things. We are working on some combinations and how he wants us to play. It looks good and hopefully we will adjust to it quickly.”

But Billiat also suggested the players need to carry the blame for the demise of former coach Giovanni Solinas‚ who he felt did little wrong in his brief tenure.

“We never wanted to be in the situation we were in – the players‚ coaches‚ club and the fans. No-one was happy.