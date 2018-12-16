Baroka's win a joy for whole province

With the idibala craze sweeping across the country, Baroka FC proved that 2018 definitely belongs to Limpopo after their historic Telkom Knockout victory.

Bakgaga ba Ga-Mphahlele became the first club from the province to win a championship trophy in the top division of SA football.

Baroka shocked the nation when they upset Soweto giants Orlando Pirates with a 3-2 penalty shootout win following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

The club erased all the heartbreak from over the years that Limpopo sides have experienced in cup finals.

Black Leopards were the last to make it into a final in 2011 in the Nedbank Cup but they lost out to Pirates.

It took a man all the away from Zambia, Wedson Nyirenda, to end the drought for the province.

Nyirenda has a proven track record in winning titles in his home country, including the FAZ Super League, Barclays Cup and Coca-Cola Cup.

The former striker said: "I have won many titles in my coaching career and when I met the chairman [Khurishi Mphahlele] for the first time I told him I will win him a cup."

Mphahlele was over the moon and praised Nyirenda for achieving the goal he set out to achieve since founding the club in 2007.

"We are truly blessed as a club. When I founded the club I wanted to help the community by making sure that the kids are kept busy," Mphahlele said. "It has cost me millions but I do not regret [it]. It feels wonderful that we finally brought a cup to the people of this province."

Due to the heavy fixture schedule, the club will only have a ticker-tape parade in Polokwane tomorrow.