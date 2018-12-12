'We are not going to be relegated‚' says Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda

Newly crowned Telkom Knockout champions Baroka FC remain stranded in the Absa Premiership relegation zone but coach Wedson Nyirenda is adamant that they will escape the quicksand in the next few months.

Baroka managed to collect a lone point in their goalless draw with Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday to move from second from the bottom to eleventh spot on the log.

Nyirenda and his technical team have their work cut out for them as only two points separate Baroka and bottom of the log Black Leopards with two rounds of matches remaining before the halfway mark.

“We are not going to be relegated‚” the coach said confidently‚ adding that he was satisfied with the away point they gained in Atteridgeville.

“If you look at our game against Sundowns‚ you will realise that our players have matured.