Plans for a resounding welcome for heroic Baroka

Following their victory in the Telkom Cup in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, Baroka FC will arrive home in Limpopo to a heroes' welcome on Tuesday.

Several activities have been lined up to ensure the team is celebrated for its achievements. Bakgaga, as Baroka are affectionately known, defeated fancied Orlando Pirates in the final to lift the cup. It is the team's first trophy in the PSL.

The game, which ended 2-2 after extra time, was decided on penalties in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Chieftainess Sophia Mphahlele of the Baroka-ba-ga-Mphahlele community, from where the team hails, said yesterday they were proud of the team's achievement.

“The whole community is over the moon following the win by Baroka FC. We are busy organising a ceremony to welcome the team and celebrate its achievement. We are proud of them,” Mphahlele said.

She said prior to the team's departure to PE, they made a stopover at the royal kraal where members of the royal family wished them luck.

Provincial MEC for sports, arts and culture, Thandi Moraka, said she was “extremely” happy about the team's achievement.