Sodi's star shines even brighter

Baroka playmaker Tebogo Sodi has warned that more can be expected from him after the attacker emerged as one of the key figures in the club's recent successes.

Sodi was one of the architects of Baroka's historic Telkom Knockout triumph where others - including Matome Mabeba, Goodman Mosele, Jemondre Dickens and Elvis Chipezeze - also turned themselves into heroes of Limpopo.

The chap from Mankweng (Turfloop) etched his name in the history books by (helping the club) become the first team to bring a championship to Limpopo when they beat Orlando Pirates in the final in Port Elizabeth last week.

"It means a lot to be part of making history by bringing the first cup here. For me, especially because I'm from here, it's even more special," Sodi told Sowetan.

The 25-year-old has travelled a long and treacherous journey in football since he decided to pursue his dream after matric.

He has moved around from numerous clubs over the years including Moroka Swallows juniors, Polokwane City Rovers, Royal Eagles, Randburg FC and Magesi FC.