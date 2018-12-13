Sodi's star shines even brighter
Baroka playmaker Tebogo Sodi has warned that more can be expected from him after the attacker emerged as one of the key figures in the club's recent successes.
Sodi was one of the architects of Baroka's historic Telkom Knockout triumph where others - including Matome Mabeba, Goodman Mosele, Jemondre Dickens and Elvis Chipezeze - also turned themselves into heroes of Limpopo.
The chap from Mankweng (Turfloop) etched his name in the history books by (helping the club) become the first team to bring a championship to Limpopo when they beat Orlando Pirates in the final in Port Elizabeth last week.
"It means a lot to be part of making history by bringing the first cup here. For me, especially because I'm from here, it's even more special," Sodi told Sowetan.
The 25-year-old has travelled a long and treacherous journey in football since he decided to pursue his dream after matric.
He has moved around from numerous clubs over the years including Moroka Swallows juniors, Polokwane City Rovers, Royal Eagles, Randburg FC and Magesi FC.
"In 2014, I spent about two months with the Pirates development but registrations for the MDC team were already closed, so I left.
"Coach Augusto Palacios liked me a lot but in the end it didn't work out."
However, Bakgaga ba
GaMphahlele face a different reality in the league where they are among the teams in the relegation mix. They are placed 12th on the table with 11 points from two wins, five draws and six losses.
On Sunday they take on Bidvest Wits, the team they upset in the TKO semifinal, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.