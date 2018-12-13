Soccer

Pirates‚ Sundowns and Chiefs have plenty to ponder after tricky Nedbank Cup draw

By Tiisetso Malepa - 13 December 2018 - 21:27

Orlando Pirates will have to travel Black Leopards while unpredictable Chippa United will welcome premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Holders Free State Stars‚ who beat Maritzburg United in the final in May‚ will begin their title defence at home against National First Division KwaZulu-Natal outfit Richards Bay FC‚ while last year's finalist Maritzburg are away at fellow NFD side Witbank Spurs.

Record winners Kaizer Chiefs will start away at amateur side Tornado FC.

“One of the reasons we love football is because it enables young people from all walks of life – be it from the most rural and poverty stricken areas – to dream big‚" PSL acting Chief Executive Mato Madlala said.

"The Nedbank Cup has been a practical vehicle for those dreams to come through. We have seen this with many clubs including Baroka FC who first made a name for themselves in this competition.

"Now they are a household name. We have more appetite of these stories because we truly believe in the power of football to change lives.

"Together with Nedbank‚ we look forward to what 2019 has in store for us. May all the clubs and players‚ mainly from those amateur structures‚ grab this opportunity and make use of it.”

The Last 32 fixtures will be played from January 23-29‚ with the PSL to announce exact dates‚ venues and kick-off times in due course.

Full draw:

Cape Town City vs SuperSport United

Umvoti vs TS Galaxy

Bidvest Wits vs Boyne Tigers FC

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

AmaZulu vs Higlands Park

Tjakastad Junior Shepherds vs Golden Arrows

Baroka vs Jomo Cosmos

Maccabi vs The Magic

Witbank Spurs vs Maritzburg United

Free State Stars vs Richards Bay FC

Super Eagles vs Bloemfontein Celtic

Polokwane City vs Tshakhuma FC

Black Leopards vs Orlando Pirates

Cape Umoya United vs TUT

Mbombela United vs NC Professionals

Tornado FC v Kaizer Chiefs

