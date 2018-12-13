Orlando Pirates will have to travel Black Leopards while unpredictable Chippa United will welcome premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Holders Free State Stars‚ who beat Maritzburg United in the final in May‚ will begin their title defence at home against National First Division KwaZulu-Natal outfit Richards Bay FC‚ while last year's finalist Maritzburg are away at fellow NFD side Witbank Spurs.

Record winners Kaizer Chiefs will start away at amateur side Tornado FC.

“One of the reasons we love football is because it enables young people from all walks of life – be it from the most rural and poverty stricken areas – to dream big‚" PSL acting Chief Executive Mato Madlala said.

"The Nedbank Cup has been a practical vehicle for those dreams to come through. We have seen this with many clubs including Baroka FC who first made a name for themselves in this competition.

"Now they are a household name. We have more appetite of these stories because we truly believe in the power of football to change lives.

"Together with Nedbank‚ we look forward to what 2019 has in store for us. May all the clubs and players‚ mainly from those amateur structures‚ grab this opportunity and make use of it.”