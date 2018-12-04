Out of depth Solinas cracks up Chiefs

I've always had a soft spot for Kaizer Chiefs and it pains me to see the team being mocked nowadays.

When head coach Giovanni Solinas landed at the Chiefs base in Naturena at the beginning of the season he promised the Amakhosi faithfuls to deliver at least one trophy and league title. So far, the MTN8 and the Telkom KO trophies have eluded him.

However, the Italian tactician is still optimistic, with 14 Premiership matches and an upper-middle log table standing, that he can deliver the league championship trophy next May, provided, of course he survives the axe in the coming weeks, if not days.

As far as the league title goes, Solinas thinks Chiefs can get to second or first on the log before the Christmas break. All they need is to make sure they put away their chances, he opined.

Amakhosi have not had a rosy run so far, in fact, many believe pressure is piling up on Solinas's shoulders.

Most Chiefs supporters are looking for answers, as a number of factors come to the fore, including the lack of experience of Solinas. The man sacked by Free State Stars last year in January has no trophy in his coaching career.