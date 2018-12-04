Growing bookworms in rural areas

When a Pretoria-based soldier made a social media appeal for books for his nephews three years ago, he opened a chapter in his life that would see him deliver more than 21000 books all over the country.

Ntokozo Ndlovu, a human resources clerk at the South African Army College, was surprised to collect more than 4000 books from a single post on social media in 2015 after he found that the library in Inzinga, in KwaZulu-Natal's midlands, did not have Zulu books for his nephews, aged six and eight.

"I donated 3500 books to the Inzinga library and I gave some other books to the boys," he said.

The story of the Siyafunda "We are learning" Donate a Book programme began when Ndlovu started getting requests for books from rural schools in KwaZulu-Natal. He enlisted friends Thembelani Ndlela and Njabulo Shange to help start the programme.

They visited rural schools to determine if there was a need for libraries and infrastructure, if children were reading and if teachers were promoting the culture of reading.

Only 21% of state schools have libraries, and only 7% have books in those libraries.