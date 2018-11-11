'Bafana directionless with no style of play or starting XI'

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates prolific midfielder Thabo Mngomeni has lashed out at the way the national team is playing under coach Stuart Baxter.

On the eve of the all-important, must-win Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against foes Nigeria at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Mngomeni did not spare the English coach from criticism.

"In the matches I've seen with Bafana being coached by Baxter I have been left confused," said the legendary Mngomeni, who won Best Goal of the Year at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards in 2001.

It was his unforgettable bicycle-kick goal he scored in Bafana's 2-1 win over Congo in an Afcon qualifier in 2000 that gave him the edge. Those were the days.

The former Pirates skipper, who will be remembered for his dreadlocks, telling passes and spectacular goals, did not mince his words.

"To me it looks like there is lack of planning. We're chopping and changing the team for every game we play. As far as I can envision Baxter doesn't have a starting XI of regulars. The team is directionless.