The burden of own goals on goalies

In some countries, especially in the Latin Americas, football can be a matter of life or death.

Remember the sad episode of Colombian defender Andres Escobar whose own goal against the United States helped eliminate his nation from the 1994 World Cup, in the US?

In a spine-chilling moment for Escobar and his family, he was shot dead in his home town. Escobar, 27, was shot 12 times by men who fled the scene at lightening speed. "Thanks for the own goal," said one, according to witnesses.

A sad state of affairs that was condemned all over the world. It was a killing, if at all football related, that should not be condoned, mainly because no player goes out of their way to deliberately score an own goal.

Of late in the PSL, we have witnessed a number of own goals by infield players, which is not rare, especially in the case of defenders putting the ball at the back of their own net in an effort to clear it away.

However, when goalkeepers mishandle the ball, and allow an own goal, it raises eyebrows and suspicions about their goalkeeping ability, concentration and whether they can be trusted to man the last line of defence.

Some have been dubbed to have "slippery hands" or "leaky".