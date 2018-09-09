PSL bosses are coining it on and off the soccer pitch

With the country in a technical recession, there are some people who are hardly feeling the pinch especially many club owners. Gomolemo Motshwane looks at club bosses in the Premiership and how they make their money.

Patrice Motsepe (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The billionaire club boss, who is one of the richest people in SA, made much of his wealth from African Rainbow Minerals and uBuntu Botho, a holding company which has a stake in financial services company Sanlam.

John Comitis (Cape Town City)

The City FC owner is an active director in 11 companies ranging from property, food and entertainment. Comitis made most of his wealth from his property. He is a 20% shareholder in Bell Mall Properties, 40% shareholder in Fusion Properties, and owns 50% of Rapidough Properties.

Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs)

While his name is synonymous with the club he built, the football doyen known as Chincha Guluva owns investment vehicles Kaimot Investments and Kaizer Holdings. He is also a director in Connectivity Partners and Motor Inns.

Irvin Khoza (Orlando Pirates)

Known as the Iron Duke, Khoza is the chairperson of both the PSL and the Buccaneers. Outside of football, he owns Boitshepo Investments, Nkosana Investments and Sethula Properties. His investments are largely in property.