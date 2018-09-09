PSL bosses are coining it on and off the soccer pitch
With the country in a technical recession, there are some people who are hardly feeling the pinch especially many club owners. Gomolemo Motshwane looks at club bosses in the Premiership and how they make their money.
Patrice Motsepe (Mamelodi Sundowns)
The billionaire club boss, who is one of the richest people in SA, made much of his wealth from African Rainbow Minerals and uBuntu Botho, a holding company which has a stake in financial services company Sanlam.
John Comitis (Cape Town City)
The City FC owner is an active director in 11 companies ranging from property, food and entertainment. Comitis made most of his wealth from his property. He is a 20% shareholder in Bell Mall Properties, 40% shareholder in Fusion Properties, and owns 50% of Rapidough Properties.
Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs)
While his name is synonymous with the club he built, the football doyen known as Chincha Guluva owns investment vehicles Kaimot Investments and Kaizer Holdings. He is also a director in Connectivity Partners and Motor Inns.
Irvin Khoza (Orlando Pirates)
Known as the Iron Duke, Khoza is the chairperson of both the PSL and the Buccaneers. Outside of football, he owns Boitshepo Investments, Nkosana Investments and Sethula Properties. His investments are largely in property.
Khurishi Mphahlele (Baroka)
The Polokwane businessman has various interests in the services sector. His company AMR has operations in transport, asset management and finance. He also fully owns Khurishi Credit Chase, while also having a 16% stake in Madingwana Resources and Development.
Khulu Sibiya (SuperSport United)
The SuperSport chairman started his career as a journalist before going into business in the 1990s. He is a director in seven companies including MultiChoice and Phuthuma Investments.
Jose Ferreira (Bidvest Wits)
The former SuperSport United executive owns a law firm and is not only a director in Bidvest Wits, but also owns Jose Ferreira Consulting.
Mike Mokoena (Free State Stars)
Stars' discreet boss has an empire comprising about 12 companies. His companies include MDC Catering Services, Golden Pond Trading and Tshwara Thebe Construction.
Mokoena leaves his son Rantsi to run the football club.
Farook Kadodia (Maritzburg United)
Kadodia is a shareholder in 10 companies, including Omar's Cash and Carry Wholesalers, Bhayeni Building Supplies and Yakha Trading.
Siviwe Mpengesi (Chippa United)
Chippa's irrational and trigger-happy owner is a registered director in 31 companies. His businesses include logistics, construction, agriculture services and waste management under the Chippa Group. He also has a stake in Mpendulo Security Services and Student Social Housing Company.
Larry Brookestone (Highlands Park)
The former Platinum Stars executive co-owns Highlands Park with Brad Kaftel and Sinky Mnisi. Brookstone also has a stake in six other companies including Medifunds, Huntrex and Nsele Trading.
Patrick Sokhela (AmaZulu)
Usuthu's owner is a well-known tycoon who made his wealth in the sugar industry. Sokhela last year flexed his financial muscles when he bought the Premiership status of Thanda Royal Zulu.
He also has interests in Ushaka Game Reserve, Sokhela Properties, and Umvoti Transport.
Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows)
The acting PSL CEO and Arrows boss is a director in nine companies.
Her business interests include holdings in Luvu Technologies, Malibuye Maintenance Services and Initiatives Project Management.
David Thidiela (Black Leopards)
Leopards' passionate supremo whose club is his labour of love has 10 directorships. His companies include two service stations (Mvundi Park and Protea Glen), Rokona Building Construction and Renovations and Lidoda Security Services.
Max Tshabalala (Bloemfontein Celtic)
Despite him having put Celtic up for sale, Tshabalala has a number of other businesses.
His companies include Maxram Construction, Roses United, Maxx Quarry and TMM Media.
Johnny Mogaladi (Polokwane City)
The Limpopo businessman has stakes in Komsese Constrcution and Civils, Mathote Contracting and Springs Industrial Business Park.