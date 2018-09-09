New era on the horizon as Nu Era debuts video for single

Newly united band Nu Era's blend of old and new school is proving to be a winning formula.

The band which is made up of DJ Cleo's former protégés and dance group Teddy Bears and two former DBN NYTS members is set to debut its new video to its soundtrack Iyakhuluma.

The single, which was released earlier this year, is currently sitting on the Top 100 charts at number 13.

For those who have not been around a bit longer, Teddy Bears is the dance crew which was featured on dance queen Chomee's Hlokoloza track while DBN NYTS is the band that brought us club banger Shumaya a couple of years ago.

The group, which is signed under Israel Media, is made up of Samkele "Soozan" Maphumulo, Lwazi "Slozet" Yokwana, Shayo Dube and Kheso Gwala.