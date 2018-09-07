Chiefs await Fifa green light on Dax

Kaizer Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung expressed optimism that Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana will soon play for the club despite him not being registered with the PSL at the close of the transfer window.

The attacker known as Dax has been the subject of an ongoing tug of war between Chiefs and his hometown side Fosa Juniors.

Amakhosi have reported the matter to Fifa - arguing that Dax had an amateur contract with the club which makes him free to join the club of his choice.

"Any day now we'll get a response from Fifa. He is fit, has been training with us and ready to play. He is free and will be able to play immediately," Motaung said.

"It's just now up to Fifa. He has no contract - he is amateur so to speak. We made an offer but someone came in asking for lotto figures and we couldn't come to a final agreement.

"The contract he had with them expired almost 10 months ago which was also an amateur contract so they cannot withhold his move."

This current international break came at the right time for the club after their worst start in the PSL era with four draws and a loss.

Pressure has been mounting on coach Giovanni Solinas who was thrown in the deep end after being hired two weeks before the start of the season.

Despite their poor start, the Chiefs honcho backed Solinas to get things right.

"The programme we had in August was very tight,"

Motaung felt.

"It's better to experience these kind of hiccups in the beginning rather than later.

"We must be realistic. The man had only two weeks before the start of the season."

During the tenure of previous coach Steve

Komphela, the club boss once identified the high number of draws the team had as the stumbling block to their aspirations for silverware.

Now under the new Italian mentor, the club owner feels there's a huge difference in the way they play.

"It's not a continuation

[issue of draws]; we have to bear in mind that the coach did not have a pre-season."

Winless after five league matches, Amakhosi will hope to break their duck away to Cape Town City on Saturday September 15.