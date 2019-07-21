News

'Divine power helps me satisfy wives' - Musa Mseleku

By META MPHAHLELE - 21 July 2019 - 09:46
Nokukhanya Mseleku (MaYeni), Busisiwe Mseleku (Mamkhulu), Musa Mseleku, Mbali Mseleku (MaNgwabe) and Thobile Mseleku (MaKhumalo) have made polygamy fashionable.
Nokukhanya Mseleku (MaYeni), Busisiwe Mseleku (Mamkhulu), Musa Mseleku, Mbali Mseleku (MaNgwabe) and Thobile Mseleku (MaKhumalo) have made polygamy fashionable.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Celebrity polygamist Musa Mseleku says he does not use any imbiza (herbal booster) to prop up his sexual performance, but relies on prayer to keep the fire burning in the bedroom.

Mseleku, 44, who has been propelled to the top of the popularity charts by his reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu on Mzansi Magic, told Sunday World that divine intervention was the reason for his successful polygamist marriages. 

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
Jackson Mthembu shares cheeky moment with EFF, plus other family shoutout ...
X