Tonight, Polygamist Musa Mselekuthe picks his No5

Polygamist Musa Mseleku, who will be hosting a dinner date with 20 women tonight, wants nothing but lots of love.

Mseleku of Mzansi Magic's reality show Uthando Nes'thembu said looks and other things did not matter to him.

Speaking to Sowetan just a day before the dinner date, Mseleku said he wanted to return the favour.

The reality TV star, who is currently married to four wives, is set to host "In Pursuit of Number 5" dinner.

Mseleku said he was humbled by the overwhelming response and felt honoured that women paid R5,000 just to dine with him.

"I am humbled and grateful to God for making me see something that I can tell the story about. I cannot take away anything from God and my ancestors."