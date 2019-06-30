Wits and Highlands lead race for Thabo

The tug-of-war for the signature of Thabo Matlaba appears to have turned into a two-horse race between Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park.

Matlaba officially parted ways with Orlando Pirates last week after spending seven years at the Soweto club.

The industrious wing-back is wanted by a number of clubs but the two Gauteng clubs are frontrunners. Maritzburg United and Black Leopards have outside chances to signing him.

Matlaba's agent Abbie Rasimpi said he was hopeful that a deal would be struck in the coming week.

"Look, we are talking with a number of clubs who are interested in Thabo and a deal will be concluded soon," Rasimpi said. "I am hopeful that we will have something next week. At the end of the day it's up to Thabo to decide, so you will be the first to know."

A reliable insider with knowledge of the negotiations said: "I know that our club has made contact with Matlaba about his services but we are not the only one. I think he wants to remain in Gauteng."

Outside of the traditional big clubs, the well-resourced Wits and Highlands are among the few that can afford Matlaba's substantial salary demands.