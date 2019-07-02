Black Leopards pounce on pacey Matlaba

Black Leopards have added yet another big name to their squad after signing former Orlando Pirates wing-back Thabo Matlaba.

Leopards continued their spending spree with the acquisition of Matlaba after the club had secured the signatures of Thuso Phala and Mogakolodi Ngele last week.

Matlaba had recently become a free agent after having spent seven years with the Buccaneers.

Leopards boss David Thidiela told Sowetan yesterday that Matlaba would be a great influence in the team.