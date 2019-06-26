Orlando Pirates signal their intentions with Gabadinho Mhango signing

Orlando Pirates have made their intentions clear for the coming season with the signing of Malawi attacking midfielder Gabadinho Mhango from Bidvest Wits on Wednesday.

The Malawian’s capture brings to eight the number of new recruits for Pirates as they bid to go better than the runners-up finishes of the past two consecutive seasons.

The Soweto giants said the 26-year-old midfielder with an eye for goal would undergo a medical on Thursday before joining up with his new team-mates for the afternoon training session.