Musonda's move to Naturena scuppered

Kaizer Chiefs have seemingly passed up on an offer from Black Leopards to sign striker Mwape Musonda.

The 28-year-old is hot property after finishing last season as top scorer with 16 league goals. Some reports have linked him to a move to Amakhosi, but the Soweto giants felt that the asking price was too steep.

An insider close to the situation says Chiefs were unwilling to cough up the money that Black Leopards were asking for.

"Yes, Chiefs were in the race but now it seems like they have lost interest in Musonda. The player also wanted to go there but now the deal is off," said an insider.

Leopards boss David Thidiela has poured cold water on the rumours linking Chiefs with the Zambian.

"Musonda is definitely for sale. I have got so many people talking to me and I am waiting for them to come back," said Thidiela. "We won't stand in his way and he has delivered. As a club we must appreciate what he has done and allow him to shine elsewhere.

"I see in the media people talking about Chiefs. There isn't anyone at Chiefs who doesn't have my number. They all have my number, but I haven't received a call."

With Chiefs having signed Lazarous Kambole, it seems more unlikely that they will make a move for Musonda.

On Friday, Musonda had his first pre-season training with Leopards but officials say it's just to keep fit as a deal with other suitors is being negotiated behind the scenes.

So far in the transfer window, Chiefs have looked to unconventional markets to sign players. They have signed James Kotei from Simba SC in Tanzania, Kearyn Baccus from Melbourne City FC in Australia and Samir Nurkovic from KFC Komarno in Slovakia. Leopards have also been aggressive in the transfer window, signing Mogakolodi Ngele, Thuso Phala and Thabo Matlaba.