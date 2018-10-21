News

Irate Thabo Matlaba attacks women

By AMOS MANANYETSO - 21 October 2018 - 09:56
Thabo Matlaba of Orlando Pirates has been living life in the fast lane getting himself into sticky situations. / Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix
While his teammates and friends were snoring during the Bafana Bafana camp in the wee hours of Friday last week, Orlando Pirates defender Thabo "Festival" Matlaba was allegedly busy beating up women and threatening them with a gun.

Matlaba, 30, escaped arrest after his ex-girlfriend withdrew charges of common assault she had pressed against him. He was accused of spoiling Charleen Magagula's festive mood at an event in a swanky Sandton nightclub on Friday morning last week.

Orlando Pirates captain's dad in court for 'killing' love rival

The father of Orlando Pirates captain Thabo Matlaba appeared in court yesterday in connection with the murder of a man he allegedly stabbed in a ...
News
3 months ago

Orlando Pirates star Thabo Matlaba's dad is a serial offender

Matlaba's cases include arson.
News
3 months ago

