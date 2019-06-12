Kambala is a defensive midfielder who will add some bite to Baroka‚ as they seek better fortunes in the coming campaign.

They claimed the Telkom Knockout trophy last season‚ but were also involved in a relegation scrap and had the potential to go down right until the final day of the campaign.

Kambala is part of an overhaul of the Baroka squad that has also seen them capture two Malawi internationals.

Striker Richard Mbulu has been signed from CD Costa do Sol to add firepower to what at times was a blunt attack last season.

Midfielder Gerald Phiri Jnr also arrived as a free agent after leaving Ajax Cape Town at the end of the last campaign.

The signings mean exits for some of Baroka’s other foreign players.

Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze (Zimbabwe) had a fine season‚ but defender Ali Banda (Tanzania) was used sparingly‚ while midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere (Zimbabwe) only arrived in the second half of the campaign.

Botswana international Onkabetse Makgantai was used sparingly in the second half of the campaign‚ and could see his place under threat.