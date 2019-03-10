'I cleaned my wife's blood' - Pitch Black Afro
Yesteryear kwaito and hip hop star Thulani "Pitch Black Afro" Ngcobo has admitted that he wiped some blood from his dead wife from the murder scene.
But Ngcobo, who is in custody for her murder, denied that he did so to conceal evidence.
The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has charged Ngcobo with premeditated murder of his wife Catherine Modisane after a tiff in a B&B in Yeoville, Joburg, in December last year. He claimed she died of natural causes after coughing blood.
The NPA also charged him with defeating the ends of justice after he allegedly wiped her blood off the murder scene with a pink towel. The towel was uncovered by the police, apparently being hidden in the room.
The artist, made famous by his 2004 trailblazing song Matofotofo, also refuted claims by the state that he stuffed a pad onto Modisane's private parts. He claimed, when questioned by the investigators, that the blood they found in their room was from her menstruation.
And despite having allegedly confessed to having assaulted her on the night she died, Ngcobo has since changed his tune on that and said he did not lay his hands on her.
The artist changed version of what happened on the fateful night, was contained in a supplementary affidavit he deposed before his previous court appearance in the Hillbrow magistrate's court last month.
"I did of course wipe some blood from her mouth and nose as an effort towards assisting her at the time. However, this doesn't mean I was trying to conceal some evidence.
"There may have been blood in the room because she coughed several times, whilst I was in the toilet and part of her cough had blood, that could possibly be the reason why some blood was spotted by police in the room.
"I'm just not certain where in the room the blood spots were seen. I did not notice any blood spots in the room except for the obvious one on the bed where she laid," reads the affidavit.
The muso also contradicted his previous admission in the statement that he assaulted his wife and said he made the confession under duress.
"I was influenced unduly so by police to, at least, say something that could possibly explain the cause of the death of the deceased, because funeral policies were not going to release funds for the deceased's burial and the family needed it.
"I said all I was told to say whereas it did not happen (that way). I did it for the love of my wife. I was further told that I don't need a lawyer to make any statement. I'm surprised that they are using the same statement against me," reads the affidavit.
The rapper also refuted claims by the state that he stuffed a sanitary pad on her private parts and insisted that she was indeed menstruating on the fateful day. But the state maintained that his wife was not on her period on the day and backed this with a report of a pathologist who performed an autopsy on her body.
NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state had a strong case of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice against Ngcobo.
"We can't comment further as the matter is before court."