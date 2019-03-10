Wild sex night costs Black Leopards

A wild night of sex and booze in Bloemfontein could be behind the recent slump in form at Black Leopards.

The night before their game with Bloemfontein Celtic last month, Leopards players Karabo Tshepe and Joseph Mhlongo apparently had a sexual rendezvous at their hotel.

Tshepe and Mhlongo allegedly sneaked two girls into their hotel rooms and went on a shagging spree.

Leopards suffered the consequences as they were hammered 3-0 in the match in which the two huffed and puffed their way throughout the match until they were substituted in the second half.

It was only after their teammates, led by Khomotso Masia, confronted them about breaking curfew that the technical team got to know about the events of the previous night.

"These guys booked the girls into their hotel room prior to our arrival there," our source said. "Early in the evening, we were surprised when they left, saying they were going to the toilet, only to find that they were going to have sex with those girls in the other room."

Since that loss at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium, Leopards have not won a match after two losses and two draws.