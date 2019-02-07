Pitch Black Afro's lawyer disputes dead wife's injuries

Musician Pitch Black Afro's bail hearing was disrupted after his defence decided to question the age of his wife's bruises and the pathologists findings.

Magistrate Paul du Plessis was expected to rule on the rapper's bail application on Thursday at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

However, Du Plessis said he would subpoena the pathologist who examined the body of Trisha Modisane to fully understand the extent and age of the deceased injuries before announcing his decision.

The rapper, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, is accused of premeditated murder of his wife and defeating the ends of justice.