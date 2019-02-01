Pitch Black Afro ‘cleaned blood’ from wife’s murder scene

Musician Pitch Black Afro allegedly cleaned blood splatters of his wife's blood before police reached the scene on New Year's Eve.

This was revealed by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane outside the Johannesburg magistrate's court yesterday where the musician, real name Thulani Ngcobo, appeared for a bail hearing.

"We have reason to believe that he cleaned the scene and washed the walls," she said.

"As the state we maintain that he should be charged with premeditated murder... We have submitted there are no exceptional circumstances [for bail] presented before court and the law is therefore clear he should be kept in custody."