Johan Booysen to spill the beans at inquiry

Ghosts from Nomgcobo's Jiba's questionable prosecutorial decisions will come back to haunt her this week when former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen takes the stand at the Mokgoro inquiry.

Sunday World's sister paper Sunday Times understands that Booysen's testimony paints a scathing picture of the now-suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions, whose fitness to hold office is being probed by former Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro and her panel.

Jiba is also mentioned as one of the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) officials who allegedly received bribes from controversial company Bosasa, according to testimony at the State Capture Inquiry by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi claims the bribes were made to protect Bosasa bosses from prosecution. Booysen's retelling of Jiba's decision to institute charges of racketeering against him, a move which brought to an end his three-decade-long crime-busting stint, may seal Jiba's fate at the NPA.

Sources close to the commission said that in his affidavit, Booysen goes to great lengths to map out a timeline of litigation since Jiba, in 2012, acted on allegations that he and his team ran a criminal enterprise now infamously known as the "Cato Manor Death Squad".

He is said to draw on the ruling of Trevor Govern, a high court judge in Durban, in 2014, which exonerated Booysen and further implicated Jiba in fraud and perjury - a matter which still remains stagnant within the confines of the NPA.