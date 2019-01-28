Bosasa wanted me to be unethical but I said no: PR boss Stephen Laufer

Media relations manager Stephen Laufer said he drew the line and cut ties with Bosasa after he was asked to undertake "unethical activities" directed at specific journalists in 2007.

In a short statement on Monday following former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi's testimony at the state capture inquiry, Laufer said the company approached him to help them with media relations in 2006.

Agrizzi said Laufer was employed to discredit journalists who were writing negative stories about Bosasa, and also of buying "burner phones" and using them to threaten journalists. Laufer denied these allegations.