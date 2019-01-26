The Democratic Alliance has welcomed the decision by the public protector to accede to a formal request from the party to investigate a R500‚000 ‘donation’ President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly received from controversial company Bosasa.

At the same time‚ the DA reiterated its call for a full-scale independent inquiry - headed by a retired judge to be selected by the chief justice - to fully investigate the Bosasa scandal‚ which it said now involved the president and his family.

“I welcome the decision by Public Protector‚ Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ to accede to my formal request for an investigation into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament about the R500‚000 ‘donation’ he received from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson towards his campaign to be elected ANC President‚” DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in a statement on Saturday.

“Adv Mkhwebane’s decision is an important reminder to President Ramaphosa – and his pals in the ANC – that no one is above the law‚” Maimane added.