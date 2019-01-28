Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has named journalists and media consultants allegedly on the company’s payroll.

Speaking at the state capture inquiry on Monday‚ Agrizzi said he was approached by Bosasa spokesperson Papa Leshabane to budget R30‚000 a month to pay off journalists to sway public perception of the company‚ which‚ at the time‚ was at the centre of corruption allegations.

"Through my interaction over the past 18 years‚ I always asked questions and I asked him (Leshabane) for the names. He provided them to me and these are the names I’ve got. The named journalists appear in my black book‚" Agrizzi said.

"At the time‚ Bosasa had been going through a very rough patch in terms of negative reporting from certain journalists. Leshabane approached us and said he has some friends who have the ability to swing the journalistic viewpoints on Bosasa. The other purpose was to get information from the press if there is a budding negative story and how to deal with it."