Nomgcobo Jiba centre stage at two inquiries

Nomgcobo Jiba had a tough day before two inquiries yesterday as her name featured prominently in alleged wrongdoing.

Jiba, the suspended deputy director of national prosecutions, was at the centre of fresh explosive testimony at the state capture inquiry where it was alleged she gave confidential NPA documents to Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

According to former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, Jiba and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti handed over documents related to Bosasa, and other cases in the hands of the NPA.

"[Mti] would liaise with the NPA people to get information and provide us with . that. These documents came from either Nomgcobo Jiba or they would hand him the documents," Agrizzi told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.