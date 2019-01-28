Call for Coligny duo to be jailed for life

Life imprisonment will be a suitable sentence for two farm workers who were found guilty of killing Matlhomola Mosweu in Coligny, North West, in 2017.

This was said by community leader Stanley Monyakana from the small farming town where Mosweu was killed for allegedly stealing sunflower heads in April 2017. “They have their family members who can hug them whenever they need a hug, they can even see them, Mosweu’s parents will never hug or see their son again,” he said.

Monyakana was one of three witnesses who were called to the stand to testify in aggravation of sentences in the North West high court on Monday. The two farm workers, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, were found guilty of killing Mosweu by throwing him out of a moving vehicle in Rietvlei farm near the Scotland informal settlement.

Court proceedings are continuing.