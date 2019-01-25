Only a probe can clear this mud

But we cannot take his word for it and would prefer an independent investigation into the matter.

We, however, disagree with the EFF's approach of threatening to disrupt the upcoming State of the Nation Address if Ramaphosa does not give in to its demand that he holds a press conference on the issue.

Although the tactic contributed immensely in forcing then president Zuma to "pay back the money" unduly spent on his Nkandla home, it is not justified in this case.

Ramaphosa has already agreed to subject himself to an investigation and says he is willing to answer questions before the public protector.

We believe that an independent and thorough investigation by relevant bodies is likely to yield much more satisfying results than a press conference.

Investigations take time, yes, and we understand the politicians' need to have the matter dealt with as soon as possible given that elections are around the corner.

But over the years the office of the public protector, as well as other institutions of our democracy, have proven themselves capable and willing to hold those in power - including the president - to account.

Let these processes take their course and allow Ramaphosa to deliver what would be the last Sona of a turbulent parliamentary term without unnecessary drama.