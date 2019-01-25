Opinion

Only a probe can clear this mud

By Editorial - 25 January 2019 - 09:34
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has implicated numerous politicians in his testimony at the state capture commission.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has implicated numerous politicians in his testimony at the state capture commission.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The EFF is right to demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa should not be given a free pass on the Bosasa saga.

Even though the president's name has not featured in the testimony currently being given by former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi, questions still remain in connection with the circumstances surrounding the donation of R500,000 to Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign in 2017.

Given how the company seems to have operated, allegedly keeping the likes of former president Jacob Zuma, his ministers and MPs and senior civil servants in their pockets in return for lucrative contracts, we need to be certain of the current president's relationship with the company.

Ramaphosa insists that he has done no wrong, that his earlier claims that the R500,000 was for his son's company resulted from a misunderstanding.

Mti and Jiba gave Bosasa confidential NPA documents: Agrizzi

Senior Bosasa officials received confidential documents from NPA heavyweight Nomgcobo Jiba and Linda Mti.
News
21 hours ago

But we cannot take his word for it and would prefer an independent investigation into the matter.

We, however, disagree with the EFF's approach of threatening to disrupt the upcoming State of the Nation Address if Ramaphosa does not give in to its demand that he holds a press conference on the issue.

Although the tactic contributed immensely in forcing then president Zuma to "pay back the money" unduly spent on his Nkandla home, it is not justified in this case.

Ramaphosa has already agreed to subject himself to an investigation and says he is willing to answer questions before the public protector.

We believe that an independent and thorough investigation by relevant bodies is likely to yield much more satisfying results than a press conference.

Investigations take time, yes, and we understand the politicians' need to have the matter dealt with as soon as possible given that elections are around the corner.

But over the years the office of the public protector, as well as other institutions of our democracy, have proven themselves capable and willing to hold those in power - including the president - to account.

Let these processes take their course and allow Ramaphosa to deliver what would be the last Sona of a turbulent parliamentary term without unnecessary drama.

READ MORE:

Angelo Agrizzi: How Bosasa paid NPA insiders to stop corruption prosecution

Senior NPA officials were on Bosasa's payroll to bury corruption prosecutions, the state capture inquiry heard on Thursday.
News
23 hours ago

Bosasa 'bribes' in one unbelievable graphic: A lot of guap exchanged hands

Agrizzi's testimony before the state capture commission revealed explosive details.
News
1 day ago

State capture: KZN prison boss got R57k a month for his 'influence'

KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele has been implicated in an alleged plot to “place undue pressure” on Vernie Petersen in 2007.
News
2 days ago

Agrizzi: R671,000 paid to ANC MP Vincent Smith by Bosasa was ‘not a loan’

Parliament has done nothing to investigate alleged Bosasa payments to longstanding ANC MP Vincent Smith – nearly five months after he admitted to ...
News
3 days ago

State Capture: Bosasa boss 'told Zuma what to do'

Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson often told former president Jacob Zuma what to do and regularly had breakfast with his wives, the state capture inquiry heard ...
News
19 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X