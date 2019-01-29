Poverty, unemployment caused by politicians

As I watched and listened to former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, I recalled the memorial service of the late anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada, when his life partner Barbara Hogan made a very important point I believe most South Africans did not reflect on that much.

She said she believed that South Africa has enough money to cater for the needs of every citizen.

In this regard, one need only ask oneself how many billions, if not trillions, of rands did the Guptas and their criminal network, with Jacob Zuma as their chief enabler, loot from the national purse?

How many billions, if not trillions, did Gavin Watson, through his parasitic Bosasa criminal organisation, with the help of some ANC ministers, loot from the national coffers?

Indeed, SA has enough monetary resources to ensure that unemployed graduates get employment and the hungry are taken care of.

Mkwanazi John, by e-mail