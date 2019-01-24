Senior Bosasa officials received confidential documents from National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) heavyweight Nomgcobo Jiba as well as former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti.

According to former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi‚ Mti handed over documents during their meetings that not only related to Bosasa‚ but to other cases that were in the hands of the NPA.

"[Mti] would liaise with the NPA people to get information from them and provide us with information relating to that. These documents came from either Nomgcobo Jiba or during the meetings‚ with Mti‚ they would hand him the documents‚" Agrizzi told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday.

Asked by evidence leader Paul Pretorius if Bosasa received any information relating to other cases in exchange for bribes‚ Agrizzi replied: "Yes‚ we did."