Cases that kept public captivated

Whether it was former president Jacob Zuma in the dock, his son Duduzane Zuma, the Jesus Dominion International senior pastor Timothy Omotoso, Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, South Africans were gripped by several key court cases in 2018.

As the courts resume normal duty this month after the festive holidays, some of the pending high-profile cases will be back on the roll.

Below are some of the cases that will continue to captivate Mzansi in 2019:

Omotoso's rape and human trafficking trial was postponed to February 4 2019 by the Eastern Cape high court in Port Elizabeth. Omotoso and his two co-accused face 97 charges ranging from sexual assault to rape and human trafficking.

Late last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed a bid to have Judge Mandela Makaula recuse himself for being "biased".

One of the alleged victims and witnesses who has already taken the stand in the case, Cheryl Zondi, has since launched a foundation to help victims of sexual assault. The foundation had already received a kick- start of R1.5m from the National Lotteries Commission.

Arguments in Zuma's corruption case will resume at the high court in Pietermaritzburg in May 2019.

Zuma is facing charges ranging from racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial 1999 Arms Deal.

The decision to prosecute Zuma was made in 2017 by former national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams despite presentations by Zuma why he shouldn't be prosecuted.

The pre-trial hearing against Duduzane will also be heard. He is facing culpable homicide case after two people died when his Porsche crashed into a taxi on a highway in 2014.

Khanyile will know his fate this month when he is sentenced after the state finalises its pre-sentence report.

Khanyile was arrested in 2016 during fees protests and was found guilty of public violence, illegal gathering, obstructing traffic, causing a nuisance on public roads and possession of explosives. He spent about six months in jail before he was granted bail of R250 by the Constitutional Court.