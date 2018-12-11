R1.5m lotteries kick-start for Cheryl Zondi Foundation

Just one week after the Cheryl Zondi Foundation was launched, it has received R1.5m from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

The commission's head of marketing and communications, Ndivhuho Mafela, confirmed the funding to Zondi’s organisation. He said the NLC board decided to fund the foundation because of the scourge of violence against women and children in the country.

Zondi launched her foundation in Johannesburg last Tuesday, saying it was aimed at helping other women who had experienced sexual assault or had had similar experiences to hers.

It is alleged that, when just 14, Zondi was sexually abused by alleged sex-pest pastor Timothy Omotoso. Zondi received widespread praise for her testimony in the trial of Omotoso at the high court in Port Elizabeth.