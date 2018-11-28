The war on the scourge of women abuse is all ours

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children are here again!

As usual, they got off to a bad start with the shooting in a Durban court of a wife who was trying to divorce an abusive husband.

It ended in tragedy. Many examples abound where prominent leaders in society perpetrate abuse knowing very well that they will not be challenged by their friends and subordinates.

Women bashers are literary getting away with murder like we saw in Durban this week.

Tomorrow, it will be one of our friends and all of us are complicit in fuelling the violence against women. You and I would rather turn a blind eye than confront those close to us in our circles of friends and in our families.

I am also guilty as charged. I have gone through one of the most emotionally traumatic experiences with a woman who ended up with a sex scandal that trended on social media and made newspaper headline. A story I will soon tell as I refuse to be silenced.

The conspiracy of silence among all of us in our families, in the government - even in churches - is the biggest impediment to defeat this scourge.