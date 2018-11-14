Churches should be places of refuge for the marginalised‚ women and children‚ says Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

"The church is supposed to be a solution. People who are abused are supposed to run to the church to find help‚ courage‚ a shoulder and counselling‚" he said on Tuesday night.

The prophet was reflecting on the Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso‚ who is standing trial with two co-accused‚ who face 63 charges ranging from racketeering to sexual assault and rape.

"If the church is being a problem‚ where will the people run to?" asked Bushiri.

Bushiri was addressing the media after the launch of his six new books. The event had been scheduled to start late afternoon on Tuesday but the prophet made his grand entrance only five hours later.

The prophet said he had written about the role that must be played by a church‚ where women and children are meant to be protected.