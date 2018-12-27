Church scandals that shook the country in 2018

A video posted on the End Times Disciples Ministries Facebook page showed Mnguni promising that anyone who suffered from "HIV, diabetes, cancer and whatever" would be "healed".

He declared that his prayers had turned the dog meat into "the flesh of Jesus Christ".

Shepherd Bushiri

Controversial "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri is known for his lavish lifestyle, but he attracted the attention of the Hawks only after church members reported him.

Leaders at his Enlightened Christian Gathering Church claimed Malawi-born Bushiri was sending about R15m to his home country each month.

The accusations came after Bushiri allegedly intimidated his staff when they demanded payment for helping him perform "miracles".

"People are bought to testify. They are bought to act sick and crippled, and later give testimony that they were healed by prophet Bushiri," said a Hawks official.

The Hawks are investigating Bushiri for money-laundering.