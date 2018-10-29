Jali's wife sends SOS to Sundowns

The wife of Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali, Nonhle, exhibited their fabulous life through social media detailing the lavish aspects of their lifestyle up until last year.

Many have speculated that the honeymoon phase has ended, although Jali regularly posts pictures of her and their children expressing his undying love.

This week sources claimed Jali's antics have even upset his wife who allegedly wanted the club to intervene.

The sources claim that Nonhle had felt defeated and wanted the club to help set the star straight.

"She said he was not sleeping [regularly] at home, the longest being away from home for six days, and has been drinking excessively," said a highly placed source.

But Nonhle refuted these claims when Sunday World asked for her comment.

"None of the allegations are true. Andile and I are happily married, he is a responsible father who loves and cares for his children. He is currently in training in Port Elizabeth and settling well in his new team. Should you have further questions regarding his career, please contact the Sundowns management team," she said in a written sms.

The 35-year-old mother rubbished the claims about Jali's wayward behaviour saying it was a campaign by his detractors.