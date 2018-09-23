Mduduzi Manana's assault case investigation reopened

Gauteng police have re-launched criminal investigations against ANC heavyweight, former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana for allegedly assaulting his domestic worker.

The resuscitation of the investigation comes two months after the National Prosecution Authority in South Gauteng had declined to prosecute Manana and said there were no prospects of a successful prosecution.

Christine Wiro, who was the complainant, had also withdrawn the case at the Douglasdale police station, north of Joburg, where she opened it against Manana in May.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed they were investigating a case of assault against Manana.

"The case is still under investigation as it was not closed. The DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] did not close the case," he said.

