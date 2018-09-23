Bonang in trouble with the taxman

SA showbiz's top banana, Bonang Matheba will on Thursday step into the witness box at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercialised Crimes Court to face charges of fraud.

This after the police's elite unit, the Hawks, charged the likeable model and TV presenter with fraud relating to her personal and business tax.

Another top entertainer, Rapulana Seiphemo, who plays Tau in Generations: The legacy, will appear in the same court a day before Matheba on similar charges.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that Seiphemo and Matheba will appear in court for tax law contraventions. "Both of them are charged with contravening S234(d) of the TAA [Tax Administration Act, for failure to submit income tax returns as and when required]."

