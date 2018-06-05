When Phillip Hlatshwayo‚ 47‚ committed suicide in 2008‚ his daughter Zanele‚ 33‚ lost her hero.

As she faced a world of unanswered questions‚ she turned to running to cope with her loss.

“At first‚ I was running away from my pain. I couldn’t understand why my father had to leave me. I was angry‚ broken and ashamed that the strongest man I’ve ever known took his own life.”

Running eventually became a coping mechanism for Zanele‚ from Orlando West in Soweto.

“It has become my sacred space where I get to heal‚ clear my head‚ but‚ most of all‚ where I get to conquer.”

Zanele is now running 648km in 18 races to raise awareness about mental health‚ suicide‚ and help the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s toll free hotline.