A healer of troubled souls, Dr Malombo shunned fame

Philip Tabane, who has died at the age of 84, shunned an opportunity to make it big in the bright lights of the US and opted to return to his motherland as part of his lifelong struggle to retain the purity of his malombo music.

It is a decision for which he paid a heavy price. But right up to his final years, Tabane never regretted this decision that cost him an opportunity to make a good living or even rise to millionaire status through his craft.

Instead, he prided himself on having fought and won the many battles to shun fame and repel efforts to force him to adopt cheap commercialisation of his music. He lived modestly in Mamelodi, Tshwane, and even went through periods of hardship brought about by the meagre earnings he made from his craft through the years.

Despite having given the world a wealth of his musical genius, he had no trappings of material wealth to boost of.

He had no car and his house remains a fairly modest township dwelling that speaks nothing of his stature as a prophet and genius of the spiritual sounds of malombo.

He preferred walking in the streets of his township, hanging out with the friends that have stuck with him through thick and thin.