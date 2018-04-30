Riky Rick announces break from stage & music

Award-winning musician Riky Rick has announced that he will be taking a break from the spotlight to focus on getting into the right space mentally.

Riky has often spoken about the struggles of the industry and the mental hardships he has faced‚ encouraging fans with anxiety and depression through motivating messages.

After performing at Back to the City this past weekend‚ Riky took to social media to announce the performance would his last for a while.

"Friends and family‚ I apologize sincerely to everybody who will be effected but I am not in the right place mentally to continue doing shows or anything that involves leaving my children. I am taking time to find my faith before I lose the connection with the people I love the most‚" he wrote.