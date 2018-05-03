Emotional and economic abuse from their partners are key drivers of depression and suicidal thoughts among women.

Researchers from the South African Medical Research Council enrolled 680 women aged 18 to 30 living in informal urban settlements around Durban to answer questions about any type of intimate partner violence they had experienced in the past year — emotional‚ physical‚ sexual or economic.

According to their findings‚ published last month in the journal PLOS One‚ economic abuse can include a partner preventing a woman “from earning money‚ taking a woman’s money‚ throwing her out of the home or spending money on alcohol‚ tobacco or himself when it was needed for the household”.

Of the woman surveyed‚ most were in a relationship‚ but almost two-thirds were not living with their partner. According to the study‚ all forms of intimate partner violence were “highly prevalent” in the women.