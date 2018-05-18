Mshoza has opened up about dealing with the pressures of being a star‚ which has had a negative effect on her health and has her writing everything over and over again.

In a chat with Helen Herimbi of I(m)bali podcasts‚ Mshoza revealed that dealing with stardom from a young age resulted in her being OCD.

"I have this thing called obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). I've always had it and mine is stupid. I'm always writing. If you go to my house there are all this A-4 books. If you turn the pages you will find that I've written the same thing page after page. So I'll write the same things page after page‚ until I am tired and I sleep."

An obsessive-compulsive disorder is an anxiety disorder in which time people have recurring‚ unwanted thoughts‚ ideas or sensations (obsessions) that make them feel driven to do something repetitively (compulsions).

Mshoza said she was lucky in that she decided to write out her goals whenever she felt the urge to write in her books.

"I wrote my dreams‚ my future. I can't say that I predicted because I wrote things that I was going to do‚ not things that I wished. It started when I was young‚ so as I grew up‚ I grew up doing the same thing and my mom used to say‚ 'you need to see a doctor‚ there's something wrong with you."