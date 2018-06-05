It's Arthur Mafokate vs Owen Ndlovu in money saga

The stage has been set for a legal showdown between kwaito king Arthur Mafokate and popular radio presenter Owen Ndlovu.

The two will face off in the South Gauteng High Court on June 19 over the R500 000 that Mafokate invested in Ndlovu's company, Michael Owen Productions CC, which produces the SABC Summer Song of the Year Awards.

According to court documents seen by Sunday World, a portion of the funds was supposed to be paid to the SABC and Mafokate was supposed to get a share of the net revenue arising from the awards.

Ndlovu was supposed to pay Mafokate the moolah by no later than June 30 last year but Mafokate danced his way to court after Ndlovu did not pay back the money. Ndlovu dismissed the non-payment claims as rubbish.