Kwaito is not dying, say artists

South African kwaito legends have shot down suggestions that the local breed of dance music is dying after only eight entries were made to this year's South African Music Awards (Samas).

Organisers said a total of 778 entries were received compared to last year's total of 740.

Kwaito king Arthur Mafokate said the appalling number of entries was not a reflection on the genre but it was instead a victory for them after they set out to boycott the annual music awards show.

Mafokate, who released hits such as Ka***r and Die Poppe Sal Dans in the early 1990s, said he and other kwaito veterans decided to give the awards a cold shoulder for showing the genre little respect.

He also decried the latest trend, in which most local artists only release a slew of singles instead of putting the hard work into full albums.