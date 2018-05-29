Is Arthur Mafokate untouchable? Musicians' silence on abuse deafening

Deputy chairman of Moshito, Mandla Maseko, admitted that they had not taken a stand on Mafokate's case.

However, he said they viewed the allegations as serious because the music industry had become notorious for the exploitation of young women.

He said as much as they were against the abuse of women, they were also not judges and arbiters.

"It is a matter between Mafokate and Cici, but we are watching it closely. We are not in a position to pre-judge because it is still sub judice," he said.

"As Moshito we will wait for the final verdict from the court. We have discussed the matter internally with Mafokate but we never went public.

We are dealing with sensitive information. It is unfortunate that we did not see the need to go public and we apologise for that."

Motene said the fight against women abuse was not for activists only but for everyone.

"We need to change the narrative on abuse and sexual harassment," she said.

Attempts to solicit comment from other organisations were fruitless. Mafokate did not want to comment when given the right of reply.